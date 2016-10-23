Scouting USC’s next opponent: the Tennessee Volunteers

11:47 Bret Bielema speaks at 2016 SEC Media Days Pause

11:00 Georgia's Kirby Smart talks Will Muschamp, upcoming football season

0:53 Ralph Webb: Vanderbilt 'definitely' going to get win vs. USC

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers

2:25 Benedict Tiger Band vs Morehouse Tiger Band

0:48 Game Balls: Top USC performances against UMass

2:07 Benedict Homecoming 2016

1:12 South Carolina vs. UMass: 3 things we learned

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'