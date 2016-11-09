Ranking the SEC QBs: List has changed quite a bit since preseason

The SEC quarterback ranking now looks nothing like the one from the preseason. Chad Kelly, Trevor Knight and Luke Del Rio are the
latest starters to drop.
1. Jalen Hurts
Alabama
Might be best freshmen QB ever in the SEC.
2. Sean White
Auburn
Has stabilized position for Tigers.
3. Austin Allen
Arkansas
Passed for 243 yards in win vs. Florida.
4. Nick Fitzgerald
Mississippi State
Near Dak Prescott’s record for QB rushing yards.
5. Joshua Dobbs
Tennessee
Up and down: 17 TD passes but 11 INTs.
6. Jake Bentley
South Carolina
Has 2 TD passes in 3 starts and no picks.
7. Jacob Eason
Georgia
Two 4th-quarter comebacks, but bad other times.
8. Danny Etling
LSU
Woeful against Alabama, but best option for Tigers.
9. Stephen Johnson
Kentucky
Replaced Drew Barker and has good results.
10. Kyle Shurmur
Vanderbilt
Still not accurate enough, but passing has improved.
11. Drew Lock
Missouri
Taking blame for poor record with 8 picks.
12. Jake Hubenak
Texas A&M
With Knight out, had 222 yards vs. Miss. State.
13. Jason Pellerin
Ole Miss
In mop up work, 3 of his 13 passes picked off.
14. Austin Appleby
Florida
Had three TDs and one pick in relief vs. Vols.
