Around The SEC

November 9, 2016 7:50 PM

Ranking the SEC QBs: List has changed quite a bit since preseason

The SEC quarterback ranking now looks nothing like the one from the preseason. Chad Kelly, Trevor Knight and Luke Del Rio are the

latest starters to drop.

1. Jalen Hurts

Alabama

Might be best freshmen QB ever in the SEC.

2. Sean White

Auburn

Has stabilized position for Tigers.

3. Austin Allen

Arkansas

Passed for 243 yards in win vs. Florida.

4. Nick Fitzgerald

Mississippi State

Near Dak Prescott’s record for QB rushing yards.

5. Joshua Dobbs

Tennessee

Up and down: 17 TD passes but 11 INTs.

6. Jake Bentley

South Carolina

Has 2 TD passes in 3 starts and no picks.

7. Jacob Eason

Georgia

Two 4th-quarter comebacks, but bad other times.

8. Danny Etling

LSU

Woeful against Alabama, but best option for Tigers.

9. Stephen Johnson

Kentucky

Replaced Drew Barker and has good results.

10. Kyle Shurmur

Vanderbilt

Still not accurate enough, but passing has improved.

11. Drew Lock

Missouri

Taking blame for poor record with 8 picks.

12. Jake Hubenak

Texas A&M

With Knight out, had 222 yards vs. Miss. State.

13. Jason Pellerin

Ole Miss

In mop up work, 3 of his 13 passes picked off.

14. Austin Appleby

Florida

Had three TDs and one pick in relief vs. Vols.

Related content

Around The SEC

Comments

Videos

Kentucky QB goes from sub to star

View more video

Sports Videos