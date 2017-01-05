‘First Lady’ of Carolina Athletics dies

The South Carolina Athletics Department is mourning the passing of Emily White, longtime administrative assistant to the athletics director, and a member of the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
She was 78 years old.
White had assisted head football coaches, baseball coaches and athletics directors at South Carolina since 1967, working with 10 athletics directors during her tenure. She was considered the matriarch and “First Lady” of Carolina Athletics and was inducted into USC’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of Emily’s passing,” Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “Emily loved the Gamecocks and displayed her devotion and support to Gamecock sports for many, many years. She was the backbone of the department and will be missed greatly by everyone whose lives she touched.”
Emily Sue Dawson White was born in Columbia on June 1, 1938, and was raised in West Columbia after moving there with her family when she was 5. She later attended the University of South Carolina. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church and was married for almost 45 years to Owens Lamar White, until his passing in 2001.
White was recognized as the Lexington County Fan of the Year in 2010-11 by the Lexington County Gamecock Club. Upon her retirement, she was honored by the South Carolina Senate for “forty-five years of outstanding and selfless service to the University of South Carolina Athletics Department and for her undying devotion to Gamecock sports” in a resolution dated June 5, 2012.
Following her retirement, White continued to work part-time in the executive offices of the Athletics Department. Jan. 3 marked her 50th anniversary working for South Carolina Athletics.
More on Emily White
From the inaugural GoGamecocks magazine in 2008, White made our list of “the 10 most intriguing people involved with USC sports.”
Searching for a job after her former employer moved, Emily White applied to the University of South Carolina personnel office. The athletics department had an open position, she interviewed, and the rest is history.
Forty-one years later, she remains administrative assistant to the athletics director. From Paul Dietzel to Eric Hyman, she has served under nine ADs.
She has been there through the good times and bad, fielding calls from happy fans and irate ones.
George Rogers’ winning the Heisman Trophy, the men’s basketball team’s ACC championship and the baseball team’s second-place finishes in the College World Series rank among her favorite memories.
She could do without the ugly calls after the basketball team’s loss to Coppin State in the NCAA tournament. The worst, though, came after King Dixon refused to lease the stadium for a Rolling Stones concert.
“They love us when we’re winning,” she says. “In 1984, they loved the football team — until the Navy game.”
Her favorite person: the late Sarge Frye.
Mac Credille, who has been at USC since 1974, says, “There is no one more important in the athletic department than Emily White. She is the glue that holds it together.”
Most would agree, including the former athletics directors who came to town last year to join in the celebration of her 40th anniversary in the department.
— Bob Spear
Comments