Christian Miller looking to help Alabama to another title win over Clemson

Spring Valley product Christian Miller is hoping to help Alabama to its second consecutive national title win over Clemson on Monday.
The redshirt sophomore contributed mostly on special teams last season, but has seen his role increase this year and is rotating in at linebacker as well.
Miller enters the national championship game with 16 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks. He is also eighth on the team with four quarterback hurries.
“It’s been good. I’ve had the opportunity to rotate in a lot more,” Miller said. “I’ve slowly kind of worked my way up the ladder. It’s been good experience wise.”
Players come to Alabama to play for national titles and the Crimson Tide have done so every year he’s been on campus.
During his redshirt year, Alabama lost to Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Last season, the Crimson Tide won the title over Clemson, and as a redshirt sophomore Alabama is once again playing for the championship.
“I don’t think we could ask for anything more,” Miller said. “Obviously, we had a great season. We had plenty of guys who won plenty of awards, which is great… It’s great to be back here again, but it won’t be complete until we finish the job and take it on home.”
Miller added beating Clemson won’t be easy.
He’s impressed with Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson, as well as running back Wayne Gallman, Clemson’s offensive line and Mike Williams and the Tigers’ talented group of receivers.
“We’ve got a good challenge on our hands,” he said. “Offensively, they have a really good quarterback, a Heisman contender if not should’ve won the Heisman. He can run. He can throw the ball excellent. They’ve got a great running back, Wayne, really good skill guys.”
