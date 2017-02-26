Around The SEC

SEC women’s tournament bracket set: Gamecocks the top seed

SEC TOURNAMENT

March 1-5

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

First round

Wednesday

Game 1 – No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2 – No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Arkansas, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Second round

Thursday

Game 3 – No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Auburn, noon (SEC Network)

Game 4 – No. 5 Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Game 5 – No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 6 – No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Third round

Friday

Game 7 – No. 1 South Carolina vs. Game 3 winner, noon (SEC Network)

Game 8 – No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Game 9 – No. 2 Mississippi State vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10 – No. 3 Missouri vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)

Fourth round

Saturday

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (ESPNU)

Championship

Sunday

Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

FINAL SEC STANDINGS

School

Conf. Record

South Carolina

14-2

Mississippi State

13-3

Kentucky

11-5

Missouri

11-5

Tennessee

10-6

Texas A&M

9-7

LSU

8-8

Auburn

7-9

Georgia

7-9

Ole Miss

6-10

Alabama

5-11

Florida

5-11

Vanderbilt

4-12

Arkansas

2-14

TIEBREAKERS

▪ South Carolina won the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed.

▪ Kentucky and Missouri tied for third. They split the head-to-head, so the tiebreaker goes to record against the No. 1 seed. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks.

▪ Auburn and Georgia tied for eighth. The Lady Bulldogs won the head-to-head.

▪ Alabama and Florida tied for 11th. The Gators won the head-to-head.

