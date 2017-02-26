SEC women’s tournament bracket set: Gamecocks the top seed

SEC TOURNAMENT
March 1-5
Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville
First round
Wednesday
Game 1 – No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)
Game 2 – No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Arkansas, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Second round
Thursday
Game 3 – No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Auburn, noon (SEC Network)
Game 4 – No. 5 Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 5 – No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 6 – No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Third round
Friday
Game 7 – No. 1 South Carolina vs. Game 3 winner, noon (SEC Network)
Game 8 – No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 9 – No. 2 Mississippi State vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 10 – No. 3 Missouri vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Fourth round
Saturday
Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (ESPNU)
Championship
Sunday
Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
FINAL SEC STANDINGS
School
Conf. Record
South Carolina
14-2
Mississippi State
13-3
Kentucky
11-5
Missouri
11-5
Tennessee
10-6
Texas A&M
9-7
LSU
8-8
Auburn
7-9
Georgia
7-9
Ole Miss
6-10
Alabama
5-11
Florida
5-11
Vanderbilt
4-12
Arkansas
2-14
TIEBREAKERS
▪ South Carolina won the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed.
▪ Kentucky and Missouri tied for third. They split the head-to-head, so the tiebreaker goes to record against the No. 1 seed. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks.
▪ Auburn and Georgia tied for eighth. The Lady Bulldogs won the head-to-head.
▪ Alabama and Florida tied for 11th. The Gators won the head-to-head.
