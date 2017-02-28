Former Dutch Fork standout Stephen Davis Jr. leaves Auburn

Auburn coach Gus Malzhan said Tuesday that former Dutch Fork standout Stephen Davis Jr. is no longer with the football program.
Malzhan made the comments as the Tigers started their spring workouts.
Davis Jr. redshirted last year after he continued to rehab his torn ACL he suffered against Dorman during his senior season at Dutch Fork. He worked out with running backs initially, but Malzhan announced during fall workouts that he would redshirt this past season.
The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder played on the defensive side of the ball for most of his career at Dutch Fork but was moved to running back early in his senior season. Davis rushed for 204 yards and six touchdowns a week before his season-ending injury.
Davis, the No. 7 ranked prospect in South Carolina and a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, originally committed to Auburn in 2014 but opened up his recruitment before enrolling at the school in July.
Davis told radio host and recruiting writer Phil Kornblut that he wanted to attend South Carolina but he wasn’t a take for the Gamecocks.
Davis’ father, Stephen Sr., was a standout at Auburn before going on to an all-pro career in the NFL with the Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers.
