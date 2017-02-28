SEC women’s tournament by the numbers

The SEC women’s basketball tournament will be played in Greenville for the first time since 2005. The tournament was held at the Bi-Lo Center (now Bon Secours Wellness Arena) in March 2005 and Tennessee won. This season, South Carolina won the regular season title and a hometown crowd could boost their chances this weekend. A look at the tournament, by the numbers:
5 – Number of days of SEC women’s basketball will be played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (March 1-5)
9,700 – Estimated amount of visitors expected to flock to Greenville over the course of the tournament, according to VisitGreenvilleSC
13 – Number of games to be played, so fans who want to catch the busiest days will want to be there Thursday and Friday, while rounds two and three of the tournament carry four games each
4 – Teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, including Mississippi State, South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri
249 – Combined wins by the teams, including No. 22 Kentucky taking down No. 3 Mississippi State in overtime
145 – Combined losses, including USC’s hard-fought rematch against powerhouse UConn, as the Gamecocks lost 66-55, giving UConn its 100th win in a row
9 – NCAA Tournament titles among the teams, eight of which belong to Tennessee
$10 – Lowest price you’ll pay for a regular adult ticket to tournament games
$100 – Cost of a championship book of tickets
Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster
Greenville News
SEC women’s tournament schedule
Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday
Game 1 – No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)
Game 2 – No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Arkansas, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
SECOND ROUND
Thursday
Game 3 – No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Auburn, noon (SEC Network)
Game 4 – No. 5 Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 5 – No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 6 – No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
THIRD ROUND
Friday
Game 7 – No. 1 South Carolina vs. Game 3 winner, noon (SEC Network)
Game 8 – No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 9 – No. 2 Mississippi State vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 10 – No. 3 Missouri vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
FOURTH ROUND
Saturday
Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (ESPNU)
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
