May 01, 2017 11:11 AM

Evander Holyfield’s son arrested on marijuana charges

The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga.

The son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield faces a one-game suspension from Georgia’s football team after his arrest on misdemeanor marijuana charges.

An online booking report from the Clarke County Jail shows sophomore running back Elijah Holyfield was charged early Monday with possession of marijuana of less than an ounce and possession and use of drug related objects, He was arrested by university police and released on bond less than an hour later.

A team spokesman says coach Kirby Smart is aware of the arrest. Under Georgia’s drug and alcohol policy, Holyfield would be suspended one game for a first violation. Georgia opens against Appalachian State on Sept. 2.

Holyfield rushed for 29 yards on six carries as a freshman and will contest for playing time at one of the deepest positions on the team. Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are Georgia’s top running backs.

