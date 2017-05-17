Tevin Mack commits: From Dreher to Texas to the SEC

Former Dreher High standout Tevin Mack wanted to get closer to home after deciding to transfer from the University of Texas.
Mission accomplished.
Mack has committed to coach Avery Johnson and Alabama, ESPN reported Wednesday night. A rising junior, he will have to sit out a season and then be eligible to suit up for the Crimson Tide for the 2018-19 season.
Texas transfer Tevin Mack just committed to Alabama, source told ESPN. Averaged 14.8 points last season.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 18, 2017
ROLL TIDE https://t.co/yT6ZDcz4bg— Tevin (@Tmack1k) May 18, 2017
The 6-foot-7 Mack was the Longhorns’ leading scorer when coach Shaka Smart indefinitely suspended him in January for a violation of team rules.
His mother, Paula Mack, told Phil Kornblut earlier this year that the distance from home became a big issue for her son.
“He kind of felt like he was out there by himself with no family,” she said. “He was 18 when he left. He was OK with it, but last year he really didn’t want to go back and we talked him in to going back. He said once he got there he realized how far it was.”
In 15 games this season Mack averaged nearly 15 points and 5 rebounds per game. As a freshman he averaged 5 points and 2 rebounds per game.
