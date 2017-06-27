How good is Florida coach Jim McElwain? We’re about to find out

In this Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire looks to a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, in South Bend, Ind. Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire says it’s official: He’s going to Florida. Zaire announced the news Tuesday, June 20, 2017, on Instagram with a picture of the Gators logo, saying “Official! I couldn’t be happier to be a part of something special! Time to get to work. #Gators.” Nam Y. Huh AP