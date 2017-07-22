Georgia head coach Kirby Smart prepares for a game against Georgia Tech this past season.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart prepares for a game against Georgia Tech this past season. Brett Davis AP

July 22, 2017 5:07 PM

Five reasons South Carolina beats Georgia

By David Cloninger

1. STACK THE BOX

Jacob Eason will improve throwing the ball, but the Bulldogs will be built on tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. The Gamecocks, like they will when they play Arkansas, will know what’s coming.

2. NO CAMPING ALLOWED

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp believes in a simple concept – no pass-rush, no defense. He was able to draw a great season out of Darius English last year despite the overall blitz not being great. If he can find another candidate or two this year, Eason has shown he’s not mobile.

3. WONDERBOY

USC’s Jake Bentley got more votes for all-SEC quarterback than Eason did, although neither made any of the three preseason media squads. Heading down the stretch, it will be time for Bentley to deliver another bowl appearance.

4. NOVEMBER

What is this game doing being played on Nov. 4? It’s usually a September game, the Gamecocks’ first or second conference game, and played when it’s still hot enough in either stadium to fry eggs on the 50-yard line. Perhaps the latest scheduled game in the series since 1939 benefits the team a little more acclimated to cold weather.

5. BANGED UP

That late in the year, perhaps the Bulldogs are missing some key personnel to injury. Or other factors, which former Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier alluded to. Athens is a fun town, y’all.

USC’s SEC opponents

Date

Opponent

Sept. 9

at Missouri

Sept. 16

Kentucky

Sept. 30

at Texas A&M

Oct. 7

Arkansas

Oct. 14

at Tennessee

Oct. 28

Vanderbilt

Nov. 4

at Georgia

Nov. 11

Florida

