Five reasons South Carolina beats Georgia

1. STACK THE BOX
Jacob Eason will improve throwing the ball, but the Bulldogs will be built on tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. The Gamecocks, like they will when they play Arkansas, will know what’s coming.
2. NO CAMPING ALLOWED
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp believes in a simple concept – no pass-rush, no defense. He was able to draw a great season out of Darius English last year despite the overall blitz not being great. If he can find another candidate or two this year, Eason has shown he’s not mobile.
3. WONDERBOY
USC’s Jake Bentley got more votes for all-SEC quarterback than Eason did, although neither made any of the three preseason media squads. Heading down the stretch, it will be time for Bentley to deliver another bowl appearance.
4. NOVEMBER
What is this game doing being played on Nov. 4? It’s usually a September game, the Gamecocks’ first or second conference game, and played when it’s still hot enough in either stadium to fry eggs on the 50-yard line. Perhaps the latest scheduled game in the series since 1939 benefits the team a little more acclimated to cold weather.
5. BANGED UP
That late in the year, perhaps the Bulldogs are missing some key personnel to injury. Or other factors, which former Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier alluded to. Athens is a fun town, y’all.
USC’s SEC opponents
Date
Opponent
Sept. 9
at Missouri
Sept. 16
Kentucky
Sept. 30
at Texas A&M
Oct. 7
Arkansas
Oct. 14
at Tennessee
Oct. 28
Vanderbilt
Nov. 4
at Georgia
Nov. 11
Florida
