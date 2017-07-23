Florida Gators defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) causes South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) to fumble in the second quarter of their game last November.
Around The SEC

July 23, 2017

Five reasons South Carolina beats Florida

By David Cloninger

1. ONE UP

The Gators’ offense has struggled the past two years while their defense has carried them. After losing eight defensive starters, perhaps a dynamic offense – like what South Carolina’s can be – can rip it apart.

2. BUMPS ON THE ROAD

It’s Florida’s third consecutive game away from home after playing Georgia in the Cocktail Party Game and facing Missouri. It’s also the Gamecocks’ last home conference game.

3. UP FOR GRABS?

The SEC East title could be claimed that day, but nobody’s guaranteeing it will be by Florida. There could be others depending on a USC upset for their own East chances … perhaps even the Gamecocks.

4. TIGHTENING

It’s all on Jim McElwain to get Florida back to where it’s used to being and keep it there. Nothing would sour that movement like losing to an ex-Florida coach.

5. WE’RE READY

While Florida has Florida State at the end of the year, the Gators have UAB before that. The Gamecocks have dangerous Wofford and then Clemson. Perhaps Florida is looking too far ahead.

