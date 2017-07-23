Five reasons South Carolina beats Florida

1. ONE UP
The Gators’ offense has struggled the past two years while their defense has carried them. After losing eight defensive starters, perhaps a dynamic offense – like what South Carolina’s can be – can rip it apart.
2. BUMPS ON THE ROAD
It’s Florida’s third consecutive game away from home after playing Georgia in the Cocktail Party Game and facing Missouri. It’s also the Gamecocks’ last home conference game.
3. UP FOR GRABS?
The SEC East title could be claimed that day, but nobody’s guaranteeing it will be by Florida. There could be others depending on a USC upset for their own East chances … perhaps even the Gamecocks.
4. TIGHTENING
It’s all on Jim McElwain to get Florida back to where it’s used to being and keep it there. Nothing would sour that movement like losing to an ex-Florida coach.
5. WE’RE READY
While Florida has Florida State at the end of the year, the Gators have UAB before that. The Gamecocks have dangerous Wofford and then Clemson. Perhaps Florida is looking too far ahead.
Comments