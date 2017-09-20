The best non-conference games for SEC teams in the 2018 season

The Southeastern Conference released its 2018 football schedule Tuesday and the first thing that stands out is the tremendous non-conference matchups, especially in the first couple of weeks. Here is a look at the top 10 non-conference games to watch in 2018:
Alabama vs. Louisville
Sept. 1, 2018; Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
The Buzz: Alabama opens the season at a neutral-site for the seventh consecutive season as the Crimson Tide look to keep their unbeaten streak (6-0) intact. This is the fourth meeting between these two programs but the first since 1990 (Fiesta Bowl).
Never miss a local story.
Auburn vs. Washington
Sept. 1, 2018; Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
The Buzz: Auburn returns to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic after a two-year absence to face a Washington program for the first time in school history. The Tigers have fared relatively well against teams from the Pac-12 (5-2). The Huskies, meanwhile, are no strangers to the ATL. They were there for the 2016 College Football Playoff semis against Alabama.
LSU vs. Miami
Sept. 1, 2018; AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
The Buzz: The two football powers last hooked up in the 2005 Peach Bowl in Atlanta with LSU walking away with a 40-3 victory. The Tigers hold a 9-3 all-time record against Miami with the last Hurricanes victory coming in 1988.
Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech
Sept. 1, 2018; NRG Stadium (Houston)
The Buzz: Mississippi travels to the state of Texas to open the season at a neutral-site venue for the third time in the past five seasons. The Rebels are 9-9 all time versus teams from the Big 12 and hold a slim 3-2 margin against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders last opened a season on the road in 2013.
Tennessee vs. West Virginia
Sept. 1, 2018; Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
The Buzz: For the second consecutive season and the third time in the past four, Tennessee opens up at a neutral-site venue. The Volunteers are 4-0 when they start a season at a neutral site including this year’s thrilling 42-41 overtime win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta. This is the first meeting between these two traditional football powerhouses.
Mississippi State at Kansas State
Sept. 8, 2018
The Buzz: Mississippi State is 35-7 against nonconference opponents under coach Dan Mullen but the Bulldogs are winless against teams from the Big 12 (0-1). Kansas State, meanwhile, is 3-15 all-time against teams from the SEC including last season’s 33-28 win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
Clemson at Texas A&M
Sept. 8, 2018
The Buzz: Texas A&M is 25-3 against nonconference foes under coach Kevin Sumlin including a 6-3 overall record against teams from Power 5 conferences. Clemson’s averaged double-digit wins each season since 2011 heading into 2017. The Tigers have won three straight games against SEC foes including defeating Alabama in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Vanderbilt at Notre Dame
Sept. 15, 2018
The Buzz: Two of the top schools – academically – hook up for the third time and the first since 1996. Notre Dame hasn’t fared too well as of late against teams from the SEC. The Irish have lost three of the last four games including a 20-19 loss to Georgia in South Bend.
Florida at Florida State
Nov. 24, 2018
The Buzz: This tenacious rivalry has been anything but as of late with Florida State winning four straight and six of the last seven meetings. The last victory by a Gators team happens to also be the last time a Florida team won in Tallahassee in 2012.
South Carolina at Clemson
Nov. 24, 2018
The Buzz: The battle for the Palmetto State has been one-sided as well with Clemson winning four straight. The last road win in this series by a Gamecocks team took place in 2012 -- so USC gets another chance.
Comments