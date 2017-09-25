Eric Hyman: ‘I had nothing to do’ with giving Kevin Sumlin guaranteed $30 million contract

More Videos 2:10 Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame Pause 1:30 What's up with South Carolina's offense? 0:52 Look: Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence in action 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech 1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 0:19 From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

From 2015: Eric Hyman talks coaching searches, USC progress Texas A&M Athletics Director Eric Hyman discusses Ray Tanner and the challenges and opportunities that come with a coaching search that starts midseason. Texas A&M Athletics Director Eric Hyman discusses Ray Tanner and the challenges and opportunities that come with a coaching search that starts midseason. dmclemore@thestate.com

Texas A&M Athletics Director Eric Hyman discusses Ray Tanner and the challenges and opportunities that come with a coaching search that starts midseason. dmclemore@thestate.com