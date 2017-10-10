If Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, leaving the field after a football game against Georgia on Sept. 30 is out, who’s next?
If Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, leaving the field after a football game against Georgia on Sept. 30 is out, who’s next? Wade Payne AP
If Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, leaving the field after a football game against Georgia on Sept. 30 is out, who’s next? Wade Payne AP

Around The SEC

If Butch Jones is out, who’s next head coach at Tennessee?

By Posted Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 10:27 AM

If head coach Butch Jones is out at Tennessee -- and if could be sooner rather than later if the Volunteers lose to South Carolina on Saturday, the big question becomes: Who’s next?

Jones’ seat is one of the hottest in the SEC and in the country after a devastating last-minute loss to Florida earlier this season and a 41-0 drubbing by Georgia on Sept. 30. Tennessee (3-2, 02 SEC) had an off week this past Saturday and plays host to the Gamecocks at noon on Saturday.

The latest, wildest speculation has ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden in the running to become the Vols’ next coach.

SEC Network radio host Paul Finebaum said he was told that Gruden would be the leader for the Vols if they make a change.

Even wilder speculation would include the name Peyton Manning, the former Vols quarterback great.

Bet online released these odds to the question: Who will be Tennessee's head coach at the beginning of the 2018 season?

Chip Kelly +325 (risk $100 to win $325)

Jeff Brohm +450 (risk $100 to win $450)

Bobby Petrino +450

Mike Norvell +750

PJ Fleck +800

Bob Stoops +900

Tee Martin +900

Les Miles +1000

Jim Bob Cooter +1800

Dan Mullen +1800

Jon Gruden +2000

Brian Kelly +2500

Peyton Manning +10000

Lane Kiffin +10000

CBSsports.com’s Tom Fornelli rules out Gruden and Manning, but likes the possibility of former Oregon coach Chip Kelly or Louisville’s Bobby Petrino.

Also, according to USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken, USF coach Charlie Strong could be in the mix for the Tennessee and Ole Miss jobs, should either make a change.

Strong’s stint as Texas head coach didn’t go well, but the first-year USF coach is 6-0 and No. 18 in the AP Poll.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

    Kentucky safety Mike Edwards talks about South Carolina not shaking hands before the game, fourth down stops and more after UK's win.

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire
Mark Stoops: UK had to get Drew Barker some snaps 0:36

Mark Stoops: UK had to get Drew Barker some snaps
Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb 1:00

Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb

View More Video