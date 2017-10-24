South Carolina's Jake Bentley’s stock continues to rise among quarterbacks in the SEC.
Jake Bentley’s stock continues to rise in ranking SEC quarterbacks

October 24, 2017 11:02 AM

You need a scorecard to keep up with who’s starting at quarterback for many SEC teams.

Ole Miss is the latest to make a change with Shea Patterson out after a season-ending knee injury.

But one constant for South Carolina has been sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley, whose stock continues to rise in the SEC.

In fact, Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South now ranks Bentley as the third best quarterback in the SEC.

He wrote:

“Bentley got a chance to regroup after the weak offensive showing at Tennessee. Through seven games, Bentley has a 12-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and he hasn’t thrown a pick in a month. That’s key for an offense that doesn’t have much room for error. Against a Vanderbilt defense that struggled mightily in SEC play, Bentley should have an Arkansas-like performance.”

His SEC QB rankings:

1. Jalen Hurts, Alabama

2. Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

3. Jake Bentley, USC

4. Jake Fromm, Georgia

5. Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

6. Drew Lock, Missouri

7. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

8. Danny Etling, LSU

9. Stephen Johnson, Kentucky

10. Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt

11. Feleipe Franks, Florida

12. Cole Kelley, Arkansas

13. Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss

14. Jarrett Guarantano, Tennessee

