Florida quarterback calls out a ‘few idiots’ among Gators fans for ‘disgusting comments’

Things are getting uglier in Florida.
The Gators (3-5, 3-4 SEC) have lost four straight games, can’t score and can’t stop anybody either. Florida plays South Carolina on Saturday at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Interim coach Randy Shannon didn’t fare any better in his one game than the now-departed Jim McElwain, losing to Missouri.
Freshman quarterback Feleipe Franks is taking much of the heat, so much so that another Gator quarterback -- Luke Del Rio -- came to his defense, saying there are a “few idiots” among Gator fans.
Del Rio is out for the season after breaking his collarbone against Vanderbilt.
In his tweet, Del Rio wrote:
“I understand that the few idiots do not speak for the entire Gator Nation. But if you hear 10 compliments a day and 1 disgusting comment, what do you remember? Be better Gator Nation.” #InALLkindsofweather #walkthewalk #notjustHisIG
Florida ranks 111th in offense in the nation – in triple digits for the third consecutive year.
