    South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about Florida.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about Florida. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about Florida. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Around The SEC

Florida quarterback calls out a ‘few idiots’ among Gators fans for ‘disgusting comments’

By Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

November 08, 2017 11:24 AM

Things are getting uglier in Florida.

The Gators (3-5, 3-4 SEC) have lost four straight games, can’t score and can’t stop anybody either. Florida plays South Carolina on Saturday at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Interim coach Randy Shannon didn’t fare any better in his one game than the now-departed Jim McElwain, losing to Missouri.

Freshman quarterback Feleipe Franks is taking much of the heat, so much so that another Gator quarterback -- Luke Del Rio -- came to his defense, saying there are a “few idiots” among Gator fans.

Del Rio is out for the season after breaking his collarbone against Vanderbilt.

In his tweet, Del Rio wrote:

“I understand that the few idiots do not speak for the entire Gator Nation. But if you hear 10 compliments a day and 1 disgusting comment, what do you remember? Be better Gator Nation.” #InALLkindsofweather #walkthewalk #notjustHisIG

Florida ranks 111th in offense in the nation – in triple digits for the third consecutive year.

