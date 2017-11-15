Florida coaching update: Spurrier shoots down Chip Kelly to Gators reports

As ESPN’s Lee Corso might say, “Not so fast.”
For all of those who already had former Oregon and NFL coach Chip Kelly taking over as head coach of the Florida Gators, hold on.
Former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier says the replacement for Jim McElwain already has a coaching job.
Kelly is out of football and working for ESPN as an analyst.
In an appearance on the Buddy Martin Radio Show last week, Spurrier said he believes the Gators will have “an excellent coach here in 3-4 weeks.”
According to Football Scoop, Spurrier said of the Gators’ leading candidate: “The coach is with his team now. The coach we’re going to hire is probably, I would almost 100 percent say is coaching his team today, this weekend, and through the end of the season, and maybe through the bowl game.”
On Monday and Tuesday, the Kelly story as the leading candidate at Florida gained traction, especially after a report that the SEC would not block Kelly’s entrance to the conference if Florida wanted to hire him.
