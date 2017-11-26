Mississippi Rebels head coach Matt Luke
Mississippi Rebels head coach Matt Luke Justin Ford USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi Rebels head coach Matt Luke Justin Ford USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss names Matt Luke full-time head coach

By Ben Breiner

November 26, 2017 09:44 PM

This season, the Ole Miss football team experienced what South Carolina did a year prior: closing the season without the expected head coach.

But unlike the Gamecocks, the Rebels will keep their man, one with a small link to USC.

Matt Luke will be kept on after leading Ole Miss to a 6-6 record, including a Thanksgiving upset of Ole Miss, the school announced Sunday night.

Luke was considered a strong candidate to replace Gamecocks offensive line coach Shawn Elliott last offseason. Luke was retained and ended up the interim when Hugh Freeze departed in the midst of scandal.

