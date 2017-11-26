Ole Miss names Matt Luke full-time head coach

This season, the Ole Miss football team experienced what South Carolina did a year prior: closing the season without the expected head coach.
But unlike the Gamecocks, the Rebels will keep their man, one with a small link to USC.
Matt Luke will be kept on after leading Ole Miss to a 6-6 record, including a Thanksgiving upset of Ole Miss, the school announced Sunday night.
ANNOUNCEMENT | Matt Luke has been officially named head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Press conference Monday at 11:30am. #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/cS2w1LsPAi— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 27, 2017
Luke was considered a strong candidate to replace Gamecocks offensive line coach Shawn Elliott last offseason. Luke was retained and ended up the interim when Hugh Freeze departed in the midst of scandal.
