Around The SEC

Reports: Jimbo Fisher expected to leave for Texas A&M

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 08:04 PM

South Carolina’s cross-division rival Texas A&M did away with a coach that won 51 games in six seasons.

But the Aggies might’ve just added a heavyweight.

According to multiple reports, Florida State expects Jimbo Fisher will leave and replace Kevin Sumlin in College Station. Fisher went 83–23 in Tallahassee, winning the 2013 national title.

Fisher’s Seminoles fell to 5-6 this year in an injury-plagued season. A game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday could help the team avoid its worst record since 1976, Bobby Bowden’s first season.

The change would have an impact on both programs in the Palmetto State. It means South Carolina will face a different Aggies program. The Gamecocks and Seminoles have gone head-to-head for a few recruits in the past several seasons, and at least one, Israel Mukuamu, is back in play.

The change might also destabilize the largest impediment in Clemson’s division. FSU will have good options, but transition could mean a drop short term.

