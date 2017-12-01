Texas A&M coaching change means Jimbo Fisher at Williams-Brice in 2018

More Videos 1:26 Out-of-state senior is heading home after graduation Pause 1:37 USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:15 Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 1:17 Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up 2:05 Courage Center fills a gap in addiction recovery for young people in Lexington area 1:54 Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance The South Carolina football team takes the field during its "2001" entrance. The South Carolina football team takes the field during its "2001" entrance. Tim Dominick The State

The South Carolina football team takes the field during its "2001" entrance. Tim Dominick The State