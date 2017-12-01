Texas A&M coaching change means Jimbo Fisher at Williams-Brice in 2018

South Carolina’s next chance to break through with a win over Texas A&M will come in 2018 against a new head coach for the Aggies.
Jimbo Fisher has resigned as Florida State’s head coach and will be named to the same position at Texas A&M, according to multiple reports Friday.
Breaking: Florida State's Jimbo Fisher has resigned & will be named the new coach at Texas A&M, sources told @Mark_Schlabach. pic.twitter.com/U3RbSuYtfw— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2017
Fisher was 83-23 in eight seasons at Florida State. He led the Seminoles to the national championship in 2013, three ACC titles and four ACC Atlantic Division crowns. Texas A&M fired Kevin Sumlin after six winning seasons.
Never miss a local story.
The Gamecocks are 0-4 against the Aggies since becoming their cross-divisional rival in 2014. The last three matchups have been more competitive than the 2014 blowout, including the 24-17 loss this season in which USC let 17-7 in the third quarter.
Texas A&M, and head coach Jimbo Fisher, come to Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018.
The Seminoles, in Fisher’s first season as head coach, defeated South Carolina 26-17 in the 2010 Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.
Florida State (5-6) faces Louisiana Monroe on Saturday and needs a win to be bowl eligible for a 36th consecutive season.
The Associated Press contributed.
Jimbo to A&M just like that.... wow— Bryan (@Edwards_Bryan4) December 1, 2017
BREAKING: Jimbo Fisher is leaving #FSU for #TAMU & wont coach in the Noles game tomorrow per source.. 1st reported by tomahawk nation.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 1, 2017
Love that Texas A&M is doing the absolute best they can to win on the field. #Gigem hiring one of four active CFB coaches that can say they have won a national title as a head coach.— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 1, 2017
As is always the case with any new head coach hire, the staff put together will be the key.
South Carolina 2018 schedule
Sept. 1 Coastal Carolina
Sept. 8 Georgia*
Sept. 15 Marshall
Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt*
Sept. 29 at Kentucky*
Oct. 6 Missouri*
Oct. 13 Texas A&M*
Oct. 27 Tennessee*
Nov. 3 at Ole Miss*
Nov. 10 at Florida*
Nov. 17 Chattanooga
Nov. 24 at Clemson
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
2014: Texas A&M wins 52-28
2015: Texas A&M wins 35-28
2016: Texas A&M wins 24-13
2017: Texas A&M wins 24-17
Comments