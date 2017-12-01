More Videos

Around The SEC

Texas A&M coaching change means Jimbo Fisher at Williams-Brice in 2018

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

December 01, 2017 02:18 PM

South Carolina’s next chance to break through with a win over Texas A&M will come in 2018 against a new head coach for the Aggies.

Jimbo Fisher has resigned as Florida State’s head coach and will be named to the same position at Texas A&M, according to multiple reports Friday.

Fisher was 83-23 in eight seasons at Florida State. He led the Seminoles to the national championship in 2013, three ACC titles and four ACC Atlantic Division crowns. Texas A&M fired Kevin Sumlin after six winning seasons.

The Gamecocks are 0-4 against the Aggies since becoming their cross-divisional rival in 2014. The last three matchups have been more competitive than the 2014 blowout, including the 24-17 loss this season in which USC let 17-7 in the third quarter.

Texas A&M, and head coach Jimbo Fisher, come to Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018.

The Seminoles, in Fisher’s first season as head coach, defeated South Carolina 26-17 in the 2010 Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.

Florida State (5-6) faces Louisiana Monroe on Saturday and needs a win to be bowl eligible for a 36th consecutive season.

The Associated Press contributed.

South Carolina 2018 schedule

Sept. 1 Coastal Carolina

Sept. 8 Georgia*

Sept. 15 Marshall

Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt*

Sept. 29 at Kentucky*

Oct. 6 Missouri*

Oct. 13 Texas A&M*

Oct. 27 Tennessee*

Nov. 3 at Ole Miss*

Nov. 10 at Florida*

Nov. 17 Chattanooga

Nov. 24 at Clemson

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

2014: Texas A&M wins 52-28

2015: Texas A&M wins 35-28

2016: Texas A&M wins 24-13

2017: Texas A&M wins 24-17

