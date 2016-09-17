Wil Crowe ready to make good on promise to USC coach Chad Holbrook

1:13 Gamecock baseball commit Corey Stone eyes big year on gridiron Pause

3:37 Chad Holbook on 2016 Gamecocks: 'They were a special group'

1:25 USC baseball already looking forward to 2017 season

1:36 Oklahoma State pitching the difference in series, Holbrook says

1:00 Clarke Schmidt solid for Gamecocks in defeat

1:49 An emotional Chad Holbrook wraps up season, Super Regional loss

1:00 Chad Holbrook on call that resulted in Gene Cone being out at home

1:26 Gamecocks take optimistic outlook on rest of Super Regional

1:14 Chad Holbrook recaps Super Regional loss to Oklahoma State

1:42 Holbrook diplomatic on MLB draft timing, OSU coach: It's horrible