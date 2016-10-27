South Carolina baseball recruiting class ranked in top 10

The South Carolina baseball recruiting class has been ranked No. 10 in the nation by D1Baseball.com. This marks the fourth straight year the Gamecocks have put together a class ranked among the Top 10 in the nation.
Baseball America ranked the 2013 class No. 3 and the 2014 class No. 5, and Collegiate Baseball ranked last year’s class No. 2.
Earlier this fall Baseball America ranked this year’s class No. 11, while Collegiate Baseball ranked USC’s class No. 22.
South Carolina begins the Garnet & Black World Series on Friday at Founders Park. Friday’s game will begin at 4 p.m., with Saturday’s game slated for 11 a.m. The series finale will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
2016 signing class
Wilson Beattie – RHP – Summerville, S.C. (Summerville HS)
Sawyer Bridges – RHP – Summerville, S.C. (Summerville HS)
Carlos Cortes – INF/OF – Oviedo, Fla. (Lake Howell HS)
Chase DeMars – INF – Overland Park, Kan. (Harford CC (Md.))
Christian Flint – INF – Delray Beach, Fla. (Boca Raton Community HS)
Josh Gregory – LHP/OF – Gaffney, S.C. (Gaffney HS)
Rian Haire – LHP – Hudson, N.C. (South Caldwell HS)
Riley Hogan – INF – Orlando, Fla. (TNXL Academy)
Jonathan Jahn – LHP – Augusta, Ga. (Westside HS)
Graham Lawson – RHP – Woodruff, S.C. (Spartanburg Methodist JC)
Colby Lee – RHP – Latta, S.C. (Latta HS)
Jacob Olson – INF – Monroe, Ga. (West Georgia Tech JC)
Joey Polak – INF – Quincy, Ill. (Quincy Notre Dame HS)
Justin Row – INF – La Verne, Calif. (Fullerton College)
TJ Shook – RHP – Columbia, S.C. (Dutch Fork HS)
Jacob Wright – LHP – Chester, S.C. (Chester HS)
