First for 2020: Blythewood freshman commits to USC baseball

Landon Lucas hasn’t thrown a pitch in a varsity game, but he’s already caught the interest of the South Carolina coaching staff.
The 14-year-old Blythewood freshman received an offer from the Gamecocks and verbally committed over the weekend after attending USC coach Chad Holbrook’s camp. He is USC’s first commit for the Class of 2020.
“I guess I showed them enough to make them want to offer,” Lucas said. “When coach Holbrook told me they wanted me to be part of the Gamecocks family, I wanted to pinch myself. It is a dream come true, and South Carolina is my dream school.”
The right-hander pitched on Blythewood’s B team last season and during the summer for the Diamond Devils. He was named to the all-tournament teams at the Perfect Game WWBA 14U National Championship in July and at the Perfect Game Freshman World Championship in October.
Blythewood coach Banks Faulkner said. Lucas, 6-foot, 155 pounds, is expected to be in Bengals’ rotation on varsity this year.
“I think he is projectable especially on the mound, Faulkner said. “He got a good makeup and works extremely hard. We have been pleased with him so far. He pitched in our fall world series and was really good. I have only had a few guys that pitch as freshmen but the sky is the limit if he keeps getting better.”
Lucas was one of two commitments the Gamecocks picked up Sunday, joining Northwestern junior pitcher Wesley Sweatt.
