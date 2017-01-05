White Knoll’s Williams commits to USC baseball

White Knoll sophomore Brett Williams verbally committed to play baseball at South Carolina on Thursday.
Williams is the fifth commitment for the Gamecocks for the Class of 2019. He was recruited by USC pitching coach Jerry Myers.
“South Carolina is a great baseball program and it is close to home,” Williams said. “I love the school, campus and coaching staff with coach Holbrook. It is a good fit for me.
USC offered Williams in the fall when he attended the Western Carolina football game. Williams also attended Gamecocks’ practices in the fall and a camp.
White Knoll coach Charles Assey said Clemson and Coastal Carolina also have shown interest in the 6-foot, 185-pound Williams.
“He just has it,” Assey said of Williams. “As a ninth grader last year, he is one of the strongest in the weight room and he works hard and continues to get better.”
Williams saw time as a freshman for White Knoll at both first base and on the mound. He will bat between No. 1-3 this season for the Timberwolves and play some in the outfield as well as pitch.
