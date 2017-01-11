Gamecocks inside another preseason baseball Top 5

South Carolina baseball is inside another preseason Top 5 with a month to go before the season begins.
The Gamecocks are No. 5 in the nation in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, announced on Wednesday morning.
The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNC Greensboro at Founders Park.
South Carolina is one of five SEC schools to be ranked in the preseason poll. Also ranked is LSU (No. 2), Florida (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 8) and Vanderbilt (No. 9). USC faces all of those teams this season with the exception of Ole Miss.
The Gamecocks were ranked No. 4 in the country by Collegiate Baseball. Polls are still to be released by Baseball America and D1 Baseball.
Perfect Game Preseason ranking
1. TCU
2. LSU
3. Florida State
4. Florida
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Oregon State
8. Ole Miss
9. Vanderbilt
10. East Carolina
11. Oklahoma State
12. North Carolina
13. Louisiana
14. NC State
15. Cal State Fullerton
16. Stanford
17. Texas
18. Washington
19. Clemson
20. Houston
21. Rice
22. Cal Poly
23. Maryland
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Arizona
