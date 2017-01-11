USC Gamecocks Baseball

January 11, 2017 10:02 AM

Gamecocks inside another preseason baseball Top 5

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina baseball is inside another preseason Top 5 with a month to go before the season begins.

The Gamecocks are No. 5 in the nation in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, announced on Wednesday morning.

The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNC Greensboro at Founders Park.

South Carolina is one of five SEC schools to be ranked in the preseason poll. Also ranked is LSU (No. 2), Florida (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 8) and Vanderbilt (No. 9). USC faces all of those teams this season with the exception of Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks were ranked No. 4 in the country by Collegiate Baseball. Polls are still to be released by Baseball America and D1 Baseball.

Perfect Game Preseason ranking

1. TCU

2. LSU

3. Florida State

4. Florida

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Oregon State

8. Ole Miss

9. Vanderbilt

10. East Carolina

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina

13. Louisiana

14. NC State

15. Cal State Fullerton

16. Stanford

17. Texas

18. Washington

19. Clemson

20. Houston

21. Rice

22. Cal Poly

23. Maryland

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Arizona

Related content

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'This group is very, very motivated': Holbrook optimistic about 2017

View more video

Sports Videos