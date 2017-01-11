Four Gamecocks make Baseball America top 100 college draft list

More signs are pointing to the South Carolina baseball team being pretty loaded for the 2017 season.
Four Gamecocks were listed among Baseball America’s top 100 college draft prospects for the coming draft. The total tied Virginia for the second-most from any school behind Florida and North Carolina.
Pitcher Wil Crowe was the top-rated USC player at No. 11. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound righthander redshirted in 2016 after Tommy John surgery in the middle of the 2015 season. He threw in the range of 93-95 miles per hour in the summer.
The group is rounded out by righthanded pitcher Clarke Schmidt at 17, righthanded pitcher Tyler Johnson at 35 and outfielder Alex Destino at 86.
Schmidt was the team’s most-used arm last season, throwing 111 1/3 innings with a 3.40 ERA, 129 strikeouts and 27 walks. Johnson was a key reliever, with nine saves and an 2.42 ERA, but also came in for an emergency start in the NCAA Tournament and tossed a 115-pitch, 11-strikeout gem.
Destino hit .321 with a team-high 10 home runs in 2016.
