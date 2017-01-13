Jackie Bradley Jr. gets 1-year deal from Boston Red Sox

Former Gamecocks outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. made his first MLB All-Star game in 2016. To start 2017, he’s getting paid.
Coming off his fourth year with the Red Sox, he and the team avoided salary arbitration with a 1-year, $3.6 million deal. The team announced it Friday.
Bradley Jr., made $546,500 last season.
Playing in 156 games, Bradley Jr. hit .267 with 26 home runs and 87 RBIs. He led the league in outfield assists from center.
In Columbia, he led a pair of national championship teams, hitting .331 with 30 home runs and 133 RBIs in 172 games.
