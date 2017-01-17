Gamecocks baseball makes another preseason Top 5

South Carolina baseball made the cut as a top five team for the third time in three preseason polls for 2017.
The Gamecocks came in at No. 4 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 announced Tuesday. They’re behind TCU, Florida and Florida State.
The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNC Greensboro at Founders Park.
South Carolina is one of five SEC schools in the poll with Florida, LSU (No. 5), Vanderbilt (No. 7) and Texas A&M (No. 20). USC faces all of those teams this season with the exception of Texas A&M.
USC was also No. 4 in the the Collegiate Baseball poll and No. 5 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25.
