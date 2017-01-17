USC Gamecocks Baseball

January 17, 2017 7:35 PM

Chad Holbrook statement on passing of Brett Williams

From staff reports

South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook issued the following statement Tuesday on the death of White Knoll’s Brett Williams, who was committed to the Gamecocks:

“Brett Williams was a special kid. He had all the traits coaches love to have on their teams. He had great character, a tireless work ethic, and an incredible personality that we were all drawn to. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful family and everyone in the Lexington and White Knoll community. #22 will be deeply missed.”

"We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother," say White Knoll baseball players

White Knoll baseball players Jacob Bannister, Clayton Lindsay and Jacob Jeffcoat talk about their teammate Brett Williams who died Tuesday. Williams was an USC baseball commit.

