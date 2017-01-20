Chad Holbrook visits family of White Knoll’s Brett Williams

South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook visited the family of White Knoll’s Brett Williams, who died this week.
Williams was committed to play baseball for the Gamecocks.
Holbrook spent time with the family Thursday and presented No. 22 Williams Gamecock jerseys on Friday, White Knoll baseball coach Charles Assey said via his Twitter page.
Huge THANK YOU to @cholbrook2 for showing up to see the Williams Family. 1st class all the way! Meant a lot to them!#notjustaboutbaseball— Charles Assey (@CoachAssey15) January 19, 2017
We are going to do a number of things for the Williams family. Thank you for reaching out. https://t.co/tD93GVcMSn— Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) January 18, 2017
Another 1st class move by @cholbrook2! Thanks so much! #Gamecock pic.twitter.com/mkjLKnNKLy— Charles Assey (@CoachAssey15) January 20, 2017
Holbrook in a statement said. “Brett Williams was a special kid. He had all the traits coaches love to have on their teams. He had great character, a tireless work ethic, and an incredible personality that we were all drawn to. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful family and everyone in the Lexington and White Knoll community. #22 will be deeply missed.”
Williams, 16, died Tuesday at Palmetto Richland Children’s Hospital. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that all the information obtained indicates Williams’ death was related to a recent illness. He tested positive for Influenza B on Saturday. Following this initial diagnosis, his symptoms worsened significantly until his death.
Williams was a sophomore pitcher and infielder for the Timberwolves and committed to South Carolina on Jan. 5.
His funeral will be held Saturday at Northside Baptist Church, where Williams attended and was involved in the church’s youth ministry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Body Shop Athletics Cross Training Ministries of Lexington and Northside Baptist Church. Donations to the Brett Williams Fund can be made http://bodyshopathletics.com/brett-williams-fund/.
