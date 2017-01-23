USC baseball in Top 5 of all preseason polls

South Carolina is in the preseason Top 5 of all four major baseball polls.
The Gamecocks are No. 5 in the Baseball America Top 25 that was released Monday. TCU is No. 1 in the ranking, followed by Florida State, Florida and LSU.
USC was ranked No. 4 in preseason polls released by D1Baseball and Collegiate Baseball, and No 5. in Perfect Game’s Top 25.
The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNC Greensboro at Founders Park. Preseason practices and scrimmages start this Friday.
Comments