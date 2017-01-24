USC baseball plans to honor White Knoll’s Brett Williams

South Carolina commit Brett Williams, of White Knoll High, died last week before getting a chance to play for the Gamecocks, but his family will be a part of USC’s program, according to Chad Holbrook.
“It’s heartbreaking that we won’t get a chance to see Brett in a garnet and black uniform. … It’s just a difficult situation to talk about,” Holbrook said. “But a special kid, special family, and the Williams family will always be a part of the Gamecocks.”
South Carolina’s baseball program plans to honor Williams this season.
Holbrook met with Williams’ family last week and presented them South Carolina baseball jerseys. Williams, 16, committed to South Carolina on Jan. 5.
“We’ve got a number of things (planned to honor Williams), but we don’t want to announce that right now,” Holbrook said. “We’ve already done some things and will continue to do more. After the family takes a deep breath, we want to get them over here and talk to them about some things.”
Williams was a sophomore pitcher and infielder for White Knoll. Holbrook vividly remembers the smile on Williams’ face after he was offered by South Carolina.
“He was a great kid that did everything the right way,” Holbrook said. “It was very, very sad and very, very difficult for the White Knoll community and for us and heart wrenching and brutal to their family. Just a sad situation and all we can do from this point forward is do our best to honor him.”
Comments