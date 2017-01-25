TL Hanna pitcher Will McGregor commits to South Carolina

Will McGregor may just be a sophomore, but he has his college plans made. Late Tuesday evening the T.L. Hanna left-handed pitcher announced a commitment to the University of South Carolina.
“After considerable prayer and thought I have committed to the University of South Carolina to play baseball,” McGregor wrote. “This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made. I would like to first off thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game of baseball.
“I would also like to thank my family, coaches and friends for all the help along the way.”
The 6-2, 173-pounder had his fastball clocked in the mid-80s, and can also play first base and in the outfield. His other offer was from Clemson.
McGregor is the seventh commit in the Gamecocks’ 2019 class and joins Boiling Springs’ Dawson Taylor as the second pitcher.
Along with playing for the Yellow Jackets, McGregor plays summer ball with the EvoShield Canes. During a Perfect Game World Wood Bat tournament last summer, McGregor batted .364 with an on-base percentage of .417. He also teamed with Greenville’s John Merck for a no-hitter where McGregor closed the final two innings.
