Gamecocks super fan Bill ‘Oot Oot’ Golding dies

South Carolina baseball games will never sound the same.
Super fan Bill Golding died Friday morning, a family friend told The State. He was 84.
Golding, from Elgin, attended his first South Carolina football game in 1984. It was his presence at baseball games for more than 30 years that garnered a following of generations of Gamecocks fans.
He was a visual and audio fixture at Sarge Frye Field and later at Founders Park, rarely sitting down and often mingling with fans throughout games.
A decorated hard hat and suspenders were only part of what made him so recognizable. His trademark “Oot! Oot!” catchphrase made him part of the ballpark experience.
“I’d do anything for baseball and USC,” he told The State in a video interview in 2015.
He is survived by his wife Gloria and two daughters, Julianne and Lauren.
Gamecock Nation lost a great one today. Mr. "Oot Oot" Bill Golding was such an amazing fan and an even better person! Rest In Peace. #OotOot— Wil Crowe (@WilCrowe15) February 10, 2017
Other than Cocky, Bill "OotOot" Golding most recognized Cheerleader of Gamecock Sports. for family. Gonna miss him!!— Woody Gregory (@Woodyofsc) February 10, 2017
First met Bill "Oot Oot" Golding during a class project at USC. What a treasure he was for @GamecockBasebll. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/cpSvg2jGi8— Ryan Bethea (@RyanUSC) February 10, 2017
The heart hurts a little today. RIP Mr. Bill Golding. Thank you for providing a warm smile and positive attitude every time. #OotOot— Andrew Kitick (@akitick) February 10, 2017
RIP Bill Golding, Mr Oot Oot. What a great #Gamecock fan.— freehawk (@freehawk) February 10, 2017
Sad to hear about the passing of Bill Golding. Going to be strange not hearing "oot oot" .— Josh Gregory (@jboog2001) February 10, 2017
#OotOot RT @TheGarnetSCAR: RIP Mr. Bill 'oot oot' Golding, you will be missed. Forever a Gamecock. pic.twitter.com/rFS4hU1VX2— JacKalSC (@janderson042) February 10, 2017
Rest In Peace Mr. Bill Golding! One of the best and nicest Gamecock fans I ever had the pleasure to meet #OotOot— Ryan Fischer (@RyanFischerSC) February 10, 2017
Think of the reunion of Tom Price and Bill Golding. #Gamecocks— Beat Clemson (@BeatClem) February 10, 2017
