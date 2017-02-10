USC Gamecocks Baseball

February 10, 2017 8:14 AM

Gamecocks super fan Bill ‘Oot Oot’ Golding dies

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina baseball games will never sound the same.

Super fan Bill Golding died Friday morning, a family friend told The State. He was 84.

Golding, from Elgin, attended his first South Carolina football game in 1984. It was his presence at baseball games for more than 30 years that garnered a following of generations of Gamecocks fans.

He was a visual and audio fixture at Sarge Frye Field and later at Founders Park, rarely sitting down and often mingling with fans throughout games.

A decorated hard hat and suspenders were only part of what made him so recognizable. His trademark “Oot! Oot!” catchphrase made him part of the ballpark experience.

“I’d do anything for baseball and USC,” he told The State in a video interview in 2015.

He is survived by his wife Gloria and two daughters, Julianne and Lauren.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gamecocks' greatest fans: Bill Golding

View more video

Sports Videos