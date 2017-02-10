USC Gamecocks Baseball

February 10, 2017 10:44 AM

USC baseball remembers super fan Bill Golding

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina baseball lost one of its most recognizable fans when Bill Golding died Friday morning.

The super fan and ballpark fixture known for his decorated hard hat and suspenders and his trademark “Oot! Oot!” catchphrase was at Gamecocks games for more than 30 years. When the news broke, there was an outpouring from fans and players.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Remembering Gamecocks' greatest fans: Bill Golding

View more video

Sports Videos