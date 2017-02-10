USC baseball remembers super fan Bill Golding

South Carolina baseball lost one of its most recognizable fans when Bill Golding died Friday morning.
The super fan and ballpark fixture known for his decorated hard hat and suspenders and his trademark “Oot! Oot!” catchphrase was at Gamecocks games for more than 30 years. When the news broke, there was an outpouring from fans and players.
Bill was an annual @SEC Baseball Tournament fixture. We'll miss him! Gamecocks super fan Bill ‘Oot Oot’ Golding dies https://t.co/bScq65t0uE— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) February 10, 2017
RIP to a @GamecockBasebll legend, Bill Golding aka "Oot Oot." You will be missed and I plan on keeping the 'Oot Oot' alive in your name.— Matthew Vogel (@Matt_Vogel22) February 10, 2017
Heaven welcomed a special man today. Rest In Peace Mr. Golding, you will be missed my many #OotOot— Grayson Greiner (@ggreiner21) February 10, 2017
Prayers for the family of Bill Golding. Gamecock nation lost a great fan and the world lost an amazing person. RIP.— Adam Hill (@adhill9713) February 10, 2017
I'll never forget Bill and his post game breakdowns at the RV's. Biggest Carolina fan there ever was. RIP. #legend #OOTOOT— Elliott Caldwell (@Coach_Caldwell1) February 10, 2017
Sad day for Gamecocks. Prayers go out #OotOot https://t.co/loWNQcI27m— Chris Cullen (@C_Cullen33) February 10, 2017
RIP to an amazing fan, but an even better man. Been with @GamecockBasebll through the good and bad seasons. https://t.co/r8sJisDIx7— Clarke Schmidt (@ClarkeSchmidt) February 10, 2017
Sad day for Gamecock Nation. RIP Mr. Bill Golding. #OotOot— Joel Seddon (@JSedd6) February 10, 2017
The heart hurts a little today. RIP Mr. Bill Golding. Thank you for providing a warm smile and positive attitude every time. #OotOot— Andrew Kitick (@akitick) February 10, 2017
