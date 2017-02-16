South Carolina Baseball to honor superfan Bill Golding on Friday

The South Carolina baseball program will honor superfan Bill “Oot Oot” Golding with at the team’s opener against UNC Greensboro.
According to a team release:
“South Carolina lost a great fan and friend on February 10 with the passing of Bill ‘Oot Oot’ Golding. Known for his Gamecock helmet with stickers, his Garnet & Black suspenders and his familiar chant of ‘Oot Oot.’ Mr. Golding loved South Carolina baseball and was a presence both at home and on the road traveling to see the Gamecocks play. We extend our condolences to his family. We will miss Mr. Golding!
“We will honor Mr. Golding before Opening Day with a moment of silence and there will be a ‘Call to Action,’ for all fans to join in with a collective ‘Oot Oot’ before first pitch. A flag with ‘Oot Oot’ will be flying on one of the flag poles in the outfield before Opening Day and a limited number of hardhat helmets will also be given away to fans on a first come first serve basis for those attending Friday’s game.”
