Holbrook will lean on USC bullpen early to limit starters’ innings

1:24 New Richland Library Sandhills branch opens Sunday Pause

1:19 New things you might see at USC's Founders Park this season

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

0:47 Wolford up next: What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:50 Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier