February 17, 2017 4:08 PM

Oot Oot! Gamecocks honor super fan Bill Golding on Opening Day

By Dwayne McLemore

South Carolina recognized longtime baseball fan Bill Golding, known for his “Oot Oot!” cheer, as part of its Opening Day festivities on Friday.

Golding died a week earlier at the age of 84.

A limited number of baseball hard hats were given to fans at Founders Park to recognize the decorated hard hat that Golding always wore.

After a moment of silence, fans joined in for a boisterous “Oot Oot!” to remember Golding.

