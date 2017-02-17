Gamecocks roll on Opening Day

South Carolina junior Clarke Schmidt earned the Opening Day start for a loaded Gamecocks pitching staff. On Friday evening against UNC-Greensboro he showed why.
Schmidt held the Spartans to three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings of work as No. 4 USC opened its season with a 7-1 victory over UNCG at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back in front of a sellout crowd of 8,242 fans.
The only run Schmidt allowed came on a solo home run by Spartans left fielder Dillon Stewart in the fourth inning.
Schmidt recorded 12 groundball outs with three strikeouts and two walks. He retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced, only allowing a bunt single during that time.
TJ Hopkins led Carolina at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs.
Alex Destino finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while sophomores Jacob Olson and Danny Blair also had two hits.
Game 2 of the series is 2 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network Plus).
