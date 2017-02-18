Wil Crowe’s comeback start spurs USC to series-clinching win

South Carolina pitcher Wil Crowe made his much-anticipated return to the mound for the Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon against UNC-Greensboro and threw five shutout innings to lead USC (2-0) to a 5-1 win in front of a soldout crowd of 8,242 fans at Founders Park.
Crowe, who had not pitched for Carolina since April 10, 2015, struck out seven while allowing three hits with one walk. He retired the final nine batters he faced before giving way to Reed Scott.
The fourth-ranked Gamecocks took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when TJ Hopkins scored from second on an error by UNCG third baseman JoJo Underwood.
USC added to its lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Danny Blair singled to right to score Jacob Olson, and later in the frame Blair and Jonah Bride scored on Alex Destino’s two-run single to left-center.
Highly-touted freshman Carlos Cortes finished off the scoring with a single to right in the eighth, his first hit as a Gamecock, to score Chris Cullen.
Blair, Destino and Olson each had multi-hit games for the second straight day. Blair finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Destino went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Olson was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
UNCG (0-2) scored in the ninth inning on a sac fly by Michael Goss.
The teams will conclude the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at Founders Park.
