USC Gamecocks Baseball

February 20, 2017 10:47 AM

Loss can’t put dent in South Carolina baseball’s ranking

Posted by Ben Breiner

South Carolina baseball might have lost a tight pitchers’ duel Sunday afternoon to UNC Greensboro, but it didn’t do too much damage in the rankings.

The Gamecocks (2-1) remained at No. 4 in the D1Baseball Top 25 and No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings. They still sit behind Florida, Florida State and TCU in both polls, though the Seminoles also took a loss over the weekend.

USC was fifth in the Perfect Game rankings, also the same as in the preseason.

After winning the series against UNCG, the Gamecocks have mid-week tilts against Charlotte on Tuesday and Kansas State on Thursday before a weekend series vs. Wright State.

Clemson ranked between No. 15 and No. 22 in the polls after a 1-2 start. Defending College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina was No. 18 or 19 and fell out of the Perfect Game Rankings altogether after going 1-2.

D1Baseball Top 25

Rank

Team

Overall Record

Previous Rank

1

TCU

3-0

1

2

Florida

3-0

2

3

Florida State

2-1

3

4

South Carolina

2-1

4

5

LSU

3-0

5

6

NC State

2-1

6

7

Vanderbilt

2-1

7

8

Oregon State

3-0

8

9

North Carolina

3-0

9

10

Louisville

3-0

12

11

Texas Tech

3-1

14

12

Cal State Fullerton

2-1

16

13

UL Lafayette

1-1

13

14

Virginia

3-0

17

15

Arizona

3-0

19

16

Texas A&M

3-0

20

17

Ole Miss

3-0

NR

18

East Carolina

0-3

10

19

Coastal Carolina

1-2

11

20

Stanford

1-2

18

21

Miami

2-1

21

22

Clemson

1-2

15

23

Rice

2-2

23

24

UNC Wilmington

3-0

24

25

Houston

3-0

NR

