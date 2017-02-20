Loss can’t put dent in South Carolina baseball’s ranking

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history Pause

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

2:03 Connor Shaw back running, throwing, preparing for 2017 NFL season

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

3:05 Trump talks jobs and how much he loves South Carolina

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

0:21 Irmo's R.J. Gunn hits game-winner against West Florence