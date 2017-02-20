Loss can’t put dent in South Carolina baseball’s ranking

South Carolina baseball might have lost a tight pitchers’ duel Sunday afternoon to UNC Greensboro, but it didn’t do too much damage in the rankings.
The Gamecocks (2-1) remained at No. 4 in the D1Baseball Top 25 and No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings. They still sit behind Florida, Florida State and TCU in both polls, though the Seminoles also took a loss over the weekend.
USC was fifth in the Perfect Game rankings, also the same as in the preseason.
After winning the series against UNCG, the Gamecocks have mid-week tilts against Charlotte on Tuesday and Kansas State on Thursday before a weekend series vs. Wright State.
Clemson ranked between No. 15 and No. 22 in the polls after a 1-2 start. Defending College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina was No. 18 or 19 and fell out of the Perfect Game Rankings altogether after going 1-2.
D1Baseball Top 25
Rank
Team
Overall Record
Previous Rank
1
TCU
3-0
1
2
Florida
3-0
2
3
Florida State
2-1
3
4
South Carolina
2-1
4
5
LSU
3-0
5
6
NC State
2-1
6
7
Vanderbilt
2-1
7
8
Oregon State
3-0
8
9
North Carolina
3-0
9
10
Louisville
3-0
12
11
Texas Tech
3-1
14
12
Cal State Fullerton
2-1
16
13
UL Lafayette
1-1
13
14
Virginia
3-0
17
15
Arizona
3-0
19
16
Texas A&M
3-0
20
17
Ole Miss
3-0
NR
18
East Carolina
0-3
10
19
Coastal Carolina
1-2
11
20
Stanford
1-2
18
21
Miami
2-1
21
22
Clemson
1-2
15
23
Rice
2-2
23
24
UNC Wilmington
3-0
24
25
Houston
3-0
NR
