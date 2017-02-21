Gamecocks grind out win over Charlotte

South Carolina outfielder Jacob Olson, four games into his Gamecocks career, did the honors of launching his team’s first home run of the 2017 season.
But later in Tuesday’s game against Charlotte, designated hitter Alex Destino did him one better.
Just after second baseman Justin Row doubled in the game-tying run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Destino hammered a ball to right, putting USC up for good in a 5-4 game.
Colie Bowers picked up the win with two innings of relief work, striking out one. Gamecocks centerfielder and leadoff hitter T.J. Hopkins left the game in the second inning with what was officially called a “mild leg injury” after an infield single.
The Gamecocks moved to 3-1 on the young season. They face Kansas State at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Founders Park.
Alex Destino's 2-run homer in the 5th inning #Gamecocks #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/UKw43nT4dS— Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) February 21, 2017
