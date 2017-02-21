Photos: South Carolina vs. Charlotte

South Carolina's Jacob Olson homers in the second inning against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina takes the field against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina's Sawyer Bridges pitches against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook looks on as the Gamecocks face Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina's Sawyer Bridges pitches against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina's Madison Stokes fields a ground ball against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
Charlotte's T.J. Nichting scores in the second inning against South Carolina on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina's Jacob Olson homers in the second inning against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina's Jacob Olson homers in the second inning against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina's Brandon Murray pitches against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina's Alex Destino after flying out against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
Charlotte's Jackson Mims (27) is congratulated by teammate Zach Jarrett (10) after scoring in the third inning Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore
South Carolina's Justin Row doubles to drive in a run in the fifth inning against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Carlos Cortes doubled and scored in the fifth inning against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Alex Destino connects for a two-run home run in the fifth inning against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Alex Destino connects for a two-run home run in the fifth inning against Charlotte on Tuesday at Founders Park.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com