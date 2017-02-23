USC Gamecocks Baseball

February 23, 2017 8:58 AM

USC baseball shifts start times for weekend series

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

South Carolina announced Thursday morning that it has changed the start time for a pair of baseball games for this weekend’s series against Wright State.

Friday’s game will begin at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s game has been moved to 4 p.m.

The games were originally scheduled to be played at 4 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The change was made because of warmer weather and so more fans will have the opportunity to attend both games. USC basketball hosts Tennessee at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday’s game time remains 1:30 p.m.

The fourth-ranked Gamecocks are 3-1 on the year and host Kansas State Thursday at 4 p.m.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chad Holbrook: Gamecocks 'lucky to get out of here with the win'

View more video

Sports Videos