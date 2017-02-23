USC baseball shifts start times for weekend series

South Carolina announced Thursday morning that it has changed the start time for a pair of baseball games for this weekend’s series against Wright State.
Friday’s game will begin at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s game has been moved to 4 p.m.
The games were originally scheduled to be played at 4 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The change was made because of warmer weather and so more fans will have the opportunity to attend both games. USC basketball hosts Tennessee at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday’s game time remains 1:30 p.m.
The fourth-ranked Gamecocks are 3-1 on the year and host Kansas State Thursday at 4 p.m.
