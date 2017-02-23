Photos: South Carolina vs. Kansas State

South Carolina's LT Tolbert beats out a throw to first as a run scores during their game against Kansas State at Founders Park in Columbia, SC, Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina's Alex Destino waits for his at bat during their game against Kansas State at Founders Park in Columbia, SC, Thursday, February 23, 2017.
South Carolina pitcher Reed Scott celebrates a strike out to end the inning against Kansas State at Founders Park in Columbia, SC, Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Kansas State's Jake Wodtke beats the throw to South Carolina's Madison Stokes as he steals second at Founders Park in Columbia, SC, Thursday, February 23, 2017.
South Carolina's Madison Stokes watches his hit against Kansas State at Founders Park in Columbia, SC, Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Kansas State's Jake Wodtke and Josh Ethier celebrate their 6-5 win over South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia, SC, Thursday, February 23, 2017.
South Carolina pitcher Reed Scott makes a nice play to throw out a Kansas State player during their game at Founders Park in Columbia, SC, Thursday, February 23, 2017.
