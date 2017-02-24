Gamecocks battle, take series opener from Wright State

South Carolina played its fourth consecutive one-run game and bounced back from a loss to Kansas State with a 4-3 win over No. 25 Wright State on Friday night at Founders Park.
Alex Destino’s two-strike, two-out double to left-center in the seventh inning proved to be the game winner as the fifth-ranked Gamecocks improved to 4-2 on the year.
USC got strong pitching from starter Clarke Schmidt and relievers Colie Bowers, Josh Reagan and Tyler Johnson in the victory. The Gamecocks’ pitching staff did not allow an earned run.
USC took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when TJ Hopkins and Alex Destino hit back-to-back singles and scored on Matt Williams’ two-run single.
Carolina extended its lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning on a solo home run to left by junior Madison Stokes before Wright State answered back with three runs in its next at bat.
All three runs were unearned and were scored with two outs.
With one out and the bases empty Brandon Giltrow popped up on the infield but the ball was dropped by Madison Stokes. Matt Morrow followed with a single before a groundout put two runners in scoring position with two outs.
Giltrow scored on a wild pitch, Gabe Snyder hit an infield single to cut the score to 3-2 and later in the inning Schmidt hit a batter with the bases loaded to tie the game at three.
Wright State threatened to take the lead in the seventh inning, putting runners on the corners with one out when Colie Bowers entered the game to replace Schmidt.
Bowers recorded a foul out and strikeout to end the frame before Destino gave the Gamecocks the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning.
NEXT: The second game of the series is 4 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network Plus).
