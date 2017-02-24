Photos: South Carolina vs. Wright State, Game 1

South Carolina's Alex Destino hits a double to bring in T.J. Hopkins during the seventh inning game action against Wright State at Founders Park on Friday.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Danny Blair slides safely into second on a wild pitch during the fifth inning as Wright State's Matt Morrow leaps for the throw during game action at Founders Park on Friday.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Tyler Johnson pitches the 9th inning against Wright State during game action at Founders Park on Friday.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina heads onto the field after beating Wright State at Founders Park on Friday.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's assistant Coach Sammy Esposito signals South Carolina's T.J. Hopkins in on a hit from Matt Williams during the first inning against Wright State at Founders Park on Friday.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Madison Stokes watches as his homer takes flight during the fourth inning against Wright State at Founders Park on Friday.
Tracy Glantz
Wright State's Seth Gray tags South Carolina's Jonah Bride out at third during the fifth inning of game action at Founders Park on Friday.
Tracy Glantz
Starting pitcher Chris Schmidt hurls one over the plate against Wright State during game action at Founders Park on Friday.
Tracy Glantz
