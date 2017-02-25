Taylor, Crowe spark USC to series-clinching win

South Carolina’s pitching staff has been dominant early on this season. USC’s bats joined in on the fun Saturday night.
The fifth-ranked Gamecocks defeated No. 25 Wright State 10-5 in front of 8,007 fans at Founders Park to clinch the series victory.
USC (5-2) scored three runs in the first inning, one in the fourth and blew the game open with a six-run sixth on its way to its third win in four games so far this week.
Carolina was led at the plate by junior catcher Hunter Taylor, who went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles in his first start of the season.
Jacob Olson added a pair of hits, including a bases-clearing double in the first inning to give the Gamecocks an early lead.
South Carolina finished with 11 hits as eight batters recorded at least one.
Wil Crowe (2-0) earned the win for USC in his second start back from Tommy John surgery, continuing to impress with his second consecutive dominant performance.
Crowe struck out nine batters in 6 1/3 innings of work and allowed one run, holding the Raiders (2-3) to four hits before giving way to Brandon Murray.
Murray, Sawyer Bridges and Josh Reagan finished off the victory.
The series finale will be Sunday afternoon at 1:30 at Founders Park.
Wright State
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Morrow 2b
4
1
1
0
0
1
Weatherford cf
5
0
2
0
0
2
Orr lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
Snyder 1b
4
0
2
1
0
0
Alders dh
2
0
0
0
0
2
Arthur dh
2
1
1
0
1
1
Gray 3b
3
0
0
0
1
1
Whatley ss
3
1
0
0
1
2
Marquez rf
4
2
2
4
0
1
Giltrow c
4
0
1
0
0
1
TOTALS
35
5
10
5
3
12
South Carolina
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Hopkins cf
4
1
1
0
1
0
Row 2b
3
1
0
1
0
0
Cortes ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
Tolbert 2b
0
0
0
0
0
0
Destino dh
4
1
1
0
1
3
Flint pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
Stokes ss
3
2
1
1
2
0
Williams 1b
4
1
1
2
0
1
Olson rf
4
1
2
3
1
1
Taylor c
5
1
3
0
0
1
Bride 3b
3
1
1
1
0
0
Blair lf
3
1
1
1
0
1
TOTALS
34
10
11
9
5
7
Wright State
000
000
302
—
5
USC
300
106
00x
—
10
LOB—Wright State 8, South Carolina 9. 2B—Weatherford, Arthur, Olson, Taylor 2. 3B—Hopkins. HR—Marquez 2. CS—Stokes.
Wright St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Collins, L 0-2
5
7
4
4
1
3
Gremling
1/3
2
5
5
1
1
Bellomy
2/3
1
1
1
1
1
Lozano
1 2/3
1
0
0
2
1
Kruezer
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
South Carolina
1P
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Crowe, W 2-0
6 1/3
4
1
1
1
9
Murray
2/3
3
2
2
1
0
Bridges
1 2/3
3
2
2
1
2
Reagan
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
WP—Crowe, Murray. Umpires— HP: Don Wiggins; 1B: Mayhue Edwards; 2B: John Puma; 3B: Richie Tallent.
T—3:10. A—8,007.
