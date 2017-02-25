USC Gamecocks Baseball

February 25, 2017 7:15 PM

Taylor, Crowe spark USC to series-clinching win

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

South Carolina’s pitching staff has been dominant early on this season. USC’s bats joined in on the fun Saturday night.

The fifth-ranked Gamecocks defeated No. 25 Wright State 10-5 in front of 8,007 fans at Founders Park to clinch the series victory.

USC (5-2) scored three runs in the first inning, one in the fourth and blew the game open with a six-run sixth on its way to its third win in four games so far this week.

Carolina was led at the plate by junior catcher Hunter Taylor, who went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles in his first start of the season.

Jacob Olson added a pair of hits, including a bases-clearing double in the first inning to give the Gamecocks an early lead.

South Carolina finished with 11 hits as eight batters recorded at least one.

Wil Crowe (2-0) earned the win for USC in his second start back from Tommy John surgery, continuing to impress with his second consecutive dominant performance.

Crowe struck out nine batters in 6 1/3 innings of work and allowed one run, holding the Raiders (2-3) to four hits before giving way to Brandon Murray.

Murray, Sawyer Bridges and Josh Reagan finished off the victory.

The series finale will be Sunday afternoon at 1:30 at Founders Park.

USC catcher Hunter Taylor leads Gamecocks with 3-hit day

Junior catcher Hunter Taylor hit a pair of doubles in his first start of the season

mconnolly@thestate.com

Wright State

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Morrow 2b

4

1

1

0

0

1

Weatherford cf

5

0

2

0

0

2

Orr lf

4

0

1

0

0

1

Snyder 1b

4

0

2

1

0

0

Alders dh

2

0

0

0

0

2

Arthur dh

2

1

1

0

1

1

Gray 3b

3

0

0

0

1

1

Whatley ss

3

1

0

0

1

2

Marquez rf

4

2

2

4

0

1

Giltrow c

4

0

1

0

0

1

TOTALS

35

5

10

5

3

12

South Carolina

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Hopkins cf

4

1

1

0

1

0

Row 2b

3

1

0

1

0

0

Cortes ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

Tolbert 2b

0

0

0

0

0

0

Destino dh

4

1

1

0

1

3

Flint pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

Stokes ss

3

2

1

1

2

0

Williams 1b

4

1

1

2

0

1

Olson rf

4

1

2

3

1

1

Taylor c

5

1

3

0

0

1

Bride 3b

3

1

1

1

0

0

Blair lf

3

1

1

1

0

1

TOTALS

34

10

11

9

5

7

Wright State

000

000

302

5

USC

300

106

00x

10

LOB—Wright State 8, South Carolina 9. 2B—Weatherford, Arthur, Olson, Taylor 2. 3B—Hopkins. HR—Marquez 2. CS—Stokes.

Wright St.

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Collins, L 0-2

5

7

4

4

1

3

Gremling

 1/3

2

5

5

1

1

Bellomy

 2/3

1

1

1

1

1

Lozano

1 2/3

1

0

0

2

1

Kruezer

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

South Carolina

1P

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Crowe, W 2-0

6 1/3

4

1

1

1

9

Murray

 2/3

3

2

2

1

0

Bridges

1 2/3

3

2

2

1

2

Reagan

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

WP—Crowe, Murray. Umpires— HP: Don Wiggins; 1B: Mayhue Edwards; 2B: John Puma; 3B: Richie Tallent.

T—3:10. A—8,007.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USC catcher Hunter Taylor leads Gamecocks with 3-hit day

View more video

Sports Videos