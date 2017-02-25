Photos: South Carolina vs. Wright State, Game 2

Wright State Raiders second baseman Matt Morrow (1) is caught stealing by South Carolina Gamecocks second baseman Justin Row (3) during the third inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Hunter Taylor (38) scores around Wright State Raiders catcher Brandon Giltrow (33) on a suicide squeeze during the sixth inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Hunter Taylor (38) reacts after scoring on a suicide squeeze during the sixth inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks center fielder TJ Hopkins (5) rounds second base on his way to a triple during the second inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Wil Crowe (37) tosses a comebacker to South Carolina Gamecocks first baseman Matt Williams (48) during the first inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Wil Crowe (37) pitches during the second inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks first baseman Matt Williams (48) is congratulated by teammates, including South Carolina Gamecocks designated hitter Alex Destino (24), after scoring during the first inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks right fielder Jacob Olson (7) hits a double during the first inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Chad Holbrook leads his team in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks short stop Madison Stokes (14) snow cones a ball during the first inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Wil Crowe (37) pitches during the third inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Wil Crowe (37) prays before the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
Wright State Raiders head coach Jeff Mercer and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Chad Holbrook shake hands before the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks first baseman Matt Williams (48) flips to South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Wil Crowe (37) covering during the sixth inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
Fans flip over another "K", representing another strikeout by South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Wil Crowe (37) in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
Sir Big Spur during the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Hunter Taylor (38) hits a double during the fourth inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
Fans enjoy the Bi-Lo Berm during the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
Wright State Raiders pitcher Zane Collins (25) pitches during the fourth inning in the game between South Carolina and Wright State on Saturday.
